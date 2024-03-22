Meghalaya: High Court Panel Extends Coal Transport Deadline

SHILLONG: SHILLONG: The Meghalaya High Court has set up a single-panel committee to oversee the transportation of coal from mines to designated deport areas in different districts.

The committee has ordered an extension of the deadline for this transportation.

The decision was made because transit passes have already been issued for a large amount of coal in the South West Khasi Hills district, West Khasi Hills districts, and South Garo Hills district. The coal is currently being transported to the designated depots.

The committee observed that two original coal owners had passed away in the South West Khasi Hills district. Following this, individuals claiming to be their legal heirs requested more time to provide supporting evidence.