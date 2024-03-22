Meghalaya: High Court Panel Extends Coal Transport Deadline

SHILLONG: SHILLONG: The Meghalaya High Court has set up a single-panel committee to oversee the transportation of coal from mines to designated deport areas in different districts.
The committee has ordered an extension of the deadline for this transportation.
The decision was made because transit passes have already been issued for a large amount of coal in the South West Khasi Hills district, West Khasi Hills districts, and South Garo Hills district. The coal is currently being transported to the designated depots.
The committee observed that two original coal owners had passed away in the South West Khasi Hills district. Following this, individuals claiming to be their legal heirs requested more time to provide supporting evidence.
In the East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya, the committee suggested seizing the remaining 134,608.662 metric tons of coal that have been reassessed or re-verified.
This is because the owners have reportedly shown no interest in transporting it to the designated depots, as required by the high court’s order dated 09/02/2024.
Additionally, the committee suggested giving successful auction bidders of reassessed or re-verified inventories of coal auctioned by the CIL an extra 30 days to deposit the full auction amount.
This extension considers the time required from the issuance of the auction notice to the lifting of the auctioned coal by the purchasers.
Failure to deposit the auction value within the specified period may result in the forfeiture of earnest money, and the coal may be re-auctioned.
Additionally, the committee instructed Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police in the relevant districts to file appropriate applications in the respective Courts of law. This is to auction off seized coal under the provisions of the MMDR Act, ensuring its sale in public auctions without delay.
Furthermore, the committee directed Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police in the relevant districts to submit appropriate applications in the respective Courts of law. This is to auction off seized coal under the provisions of the MMDR Act, ensuring its sale in public auctions promptly.
