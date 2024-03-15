Bhutan Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay arrives in India to expand ‘exemplary ties of friendship’

New Delhi: Bhutan Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay arrived in India on Thursday to expand the “exemplary ties of friendship” between the two nations.

In his first overseas visit from March 14-18 after assuming office in January 2024, PM Tobgay was received at the airport by Minister of State Ashwini Kumar Choubey.

“Warm welcome to India! PM@tsheringtobgay of Bhutan arrives in New Delhi on his first overseas visit after assuming office in Jan 2024,” the Ministry of External Affairs said on its X handle on Thursday.

“The visit of @PMBhutan is in keeping with the exemplary ties of friendship between India and Bhutan.”

During his visit, PM Tobgay will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will meet President Droupadi Murmu, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and several other Indian dignitaries.

PM Tobgay is accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Minister for Industry, Commerce and Employment, and other senior officials from the Royal Government of Bhutan.

The two nations share warm and cordial ties, based on trust, goodwill, and mutual understanding at all levels.

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet, chaired by PM Modi, gave its approval for the signing of three MoUs between the two countries, covering the supply of petroleum products, energy efficiency, and cooperation in food safety measures.

The MoU on the supply of petroleum, oil, and lubricants (POL) and related products from India to Bhutan will ensure a secured and long-term supply of petroleum products to the Himalayan nation and also give a fillip to bilateral trade in the hydrocarbon sector. (IANS)

