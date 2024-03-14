Nagaland: BJP Condemns Burning PM Modi’s Effigy Over Separate State Demand.

KOHIMA: The BJP Party urges the resolution of the Eastern Nagaland public emergency through democratic dialogue amidst ongoing ENPO protests.
Citing the concerns, the state BJP unit acknowledged the grievances and demands of ENPO concerning the Frontier Nagaland Territory and encouraged all stakeholders to seek resolution through democratic dialogue.
On March 13, effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and National BJP President JP Nadda were burned in Tuensang, an act considered unproductive and regrettable.
The BJP Nagaland State Unit appeals to the ENPO for patience and understanding, emphasizing the importance of constructive dialogues for resolution.
Earlier on March 6, the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) declared a "public emergency" and called for a boycott of elections and campaigns in six eastern districts of the state. This is due to the Union government's delay in offering to create a Frontier Nagaland Territory, which would be an autonomous council for the region.
The decision was made after an extensive coordination meeting in Dimapur, involving tribal bodies and front organizations from the ENPO's eastern districts of Mon, Tuensang, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak, and Shamator.
The ENPO insisted that the Centre should fulfill the people's aspirations, as promised by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, by resolving their concerns before the 2024 Parliamentary elections.
The organization has restated its previous decision not to take part in any central or state elections. It declared that the people of eastern Nagaland would not accept any promises made by the Union Home Ministry for implementation after the Lok Sabha election process.
Following their protest, individuals familiar with the matter stated that a dawn-to-dusk ban would be enforced on March 8, after which the protest would be escalated.
On February 9, the ENPO organized public rallies across the six district headquarters, demanding the establishment of the Centre's promised Frontier Nagaland Territory before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
