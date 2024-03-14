Nagaland: BJP Condemns Burning PM Modi’s Effigy Over Separate State Demand.

KOHIMA: The BJP Party urges the resolution of the Eastern Nagaland public emergency through democratic dialogue amidst ongoing ENPO protests.

Citing the concerns, the state BJP unit acknowledged the grievances and demands of ENPO concerning the Frontier Nagaland Territory and encouraged all stakeholders to seek resolution through democratic dialogue.

On March 13, effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and National BJP President JP Nadda were burned in Tuensang, an act considered unproductive and regrettable.

The BJP Nagaland State Unit appeals to the ENPO for patience and understanding, emphasizing the importance of constructive dialogues for resolution.