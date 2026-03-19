Big boost to manufacturing push: PM Modi as Cabinet clears BHAVYA scheme

NEW DELHI: Calling it a “big boost to India’s manufacturing push”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the Union Cabinet has approved the Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojna (BHAVYA), a major initiative to develop 100 plug-and-play industrial parks across the country.

The scheme is aimed at strengthening industrial infrastructure, attracting fresh investments, and creating large-scale employment opportunities while improving ease of doing business through faster approvals and single-window systems.

“A landmark step towards accelerating India’s industrial growth,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

PM Modi stated that the Union Cabinet has approved Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojna (BHAVYA), which will enable the development of 100 plug-and-play industrial parks, boosting manufacturing, investment and jobs across the nation.

“The scheme will significantly enhance ease of doing business through streamlined approvals and single-window systems. It will boost logistics and services sectors too,” he said.

At its core, BHAVYA focuses on improving ease of doing business by simplifying regulatory processes and introducing streamlined approvals through robust single-window systems.

The plug-and-play model will allow industries to begin operations quickly, supported by pre-approved land, ready infrastructure, and integrated services, significantly reducing entry barriers for investors.

Under the scheme, industrial parks spanning 100 to 1,000 acres will be developed with financial assistance of up to Rs 1 crore per acre. This will cover core infrastructure such as internal roads, utilities, drainage systems, and common facilities, along with value-added infrastructure like factory sheds, testing labs, and warehousing.

Social infrastructure, including worker housing and essential amenities, will also be part of the development plan. In addition, support of up to 25 per cent of the project cost will be provided for external infrastructure to ensure seamless connectivity. (IANS)

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