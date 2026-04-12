Bihar: 5 injured as bomb explodes during Begusarai search operation

PATNA: A major mishap occurred on Saturday during a search operation in Vrindavan village under the jurisdiction of the Navkothi Police Station in Begusarai district, when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated, injuring five police personnel.

The injured include Assistant Sub-Inspector Vipin Kumar Ojha, trainee Sub-Inspector Gudiya Kumari, and three personnel from the Special Task Force (STF).

All were immediately rushed to the Sadar Hospital for treatment.

According to an official, the incident occurred while a joint police and STF team was conducting an intensive search in an orchard area, acting on intelligence inputs linked to a recent robbery case.

As the team began digging at a suspected spot, a concealed improvised bomb exploded.

The blast was powerful enough to throw nearby personnel off balance, causing injuries from splinters and gunpowder burns.

Eyewitnesses reported scenes of panic as officers were seen bleeding and collapsing immediately after the explosion.

The search was part of an ongoing investigation following the arrest of the main accused, Deepak Kumar, in connection with a Darbhanga robbery case.

Police had earlier recovered approximately 8.5 kg of silver and 150 grams of gold from the same village, prompting further combing operations to locate additional hidden valuables or weapons.

Officials confirmed that the injured personnel sustained minor burns and injuries to their hands, legs, and faces. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported. After receiving first aid, all five personnel were discharged from the hospital, though they remain under observation due to shock.

Speaking on the incident, ASI Vipin Ojha said the explosion occurred suddenly, catching the team completely off guard. Authorities believe the explosive may have been planted either to target law enforcement or to destroy evidence. Following the incident, security has been tightened in the area, with additional forces deployed.

Search operations are continuing in and around the orchard and nearby locations to detect any further explosives or hidden materials.

The incident highlights the growing risks faced by security forces during field operations and the dangerous tactics criminal networks employ to evade law enforcement. (IANS)

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