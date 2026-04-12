Bihar bans private practice by government doctors; Non-Practicing Allowance (NPA) announced

PATNA: Amid the ongoing political churn in Bihar over leadership changes and Nitish Kumar’s impending move to the Rajya Sabha, the state government has taken a major decision that has sparked concern among thousands of government doctors.

In a significant policy move, the Bihar Health Department has issued a resolution imposing a complete ban on private practice by government doctors.

The decision is being seen as a strong administrative step aimed at reforming the state’s public healthcare system.

According to the official order, doctors employed in government service will no longer be allowed to operate private clinics or engage in private practice alongside their public duties.

The move has been taken in line with the government’s Saat Nishchay-2 initiative, which focuses on strengthening public services, including healthcare.

Officials indicate that the decision stems from long-standing concerns about the poor condition of government hospitals, allegations of doctors’ absenteeism, and complaints that patients are being diverted to private clinics. By enforcing a strict separation between public duty and private practice, the government aims to ensure better availability of doctors and improved patient care in government facilities.

To offset the financial impact, the government has announced that doctors will receive a Non-Practicing Allowance (NPA) as compensation for giving up private practice.

However, the move has triggered strong reactions within the medical community. (IANS)

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