It must not replace real doctors: NMC Chairperson on AI in medicine

NEW DELHI: The National Medical Commision (NMC) Chairperson and President of NBEMS, Dr Abhijat Sheth shared his views on AI and its integration into medical science.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, he cautioned about over-dependency on Artificial intelligence for students, but maintained that it is undoubtedly a prominent inclusion into healthcare and that "its importance cannot be understated".

He explained the purpose behind the free AI course for doctors launched by NBEMS on December 30, 2025. "We felt that this is an evolving area and awareness should be increased among the trainees in undergraduates and postgraduates."

However, he cautioned that the use of AI should not impact the doctors' values: "We must make sure that while practicing AI in healthcare, the ethical and clinical values must not be compromised."

He maintained his stance on AI being useful and that this AI course would introduce students to the benefits of AI, but that it cannot replace real doctors. "AI is a huge complement to progress in medicine, but we have to realize it must not replace the real doctors. We must value our physical presence and not become too dependent on AI."

Applications for the free AI course opened on December 30, 2025, to equip doctors with essential AI skills for improved diagnostics and personalized treatment. This is the first time such a course has been launched at scale. This proposed 20-hour structured AI course for doctors is designed to fix exactly that problem. The number of lectures/interactive sessions will be approximately 20. Upon course completion, a certificate will be issued to participants. (ANI)

