Bihar: BJP demands law amid hijab row; RJD terms it violation of Constitution

PATNA: Amid the hijab row, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former MLA Hari Bhushan Thakur Bachol has come out in strong support of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying the Chief Minister took the right step in the matter. Speaking to the media, Bachol said that it is inappropriate to complete any government procedure while concealing one’s identity in public places. He argued that when a person is receiving a government appointment—especially for a post like a doctor—their identity must be clearly visible to ensure transparency and prevent impersonation. Bachol further demanded that a law be enacted to prohibit covering one’s face during official government procedures. (IANS)

