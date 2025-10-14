Hijab controversy erupts in Kerala as school bans student for wearing Hijab, sparks debate

Kochi: cing that hijabs be permitted, and the temporary closure on Monday and Tuesday was aimed at ensuring the safety of other students.

The student’s father claimed that his daughter faced mental harassment at school for wearing a hijab and has lodged complaints with the Chief Minister and the Education Minister.

School authorities, however, maintained that the action was taken because the student failed to adhere to the prescribed school uniform.

The principal emphasised that institutional discipline requires compliance with uniform rules, and allowing one student to defy them could pressure others to do the same.

According to the school, the student had attended classes without a hijab for the past four months. She resumed wearing it last Tuesday, prompting the management to bar her. The authorities alleged that the student’s decision was influenced by external parties attempting to create conflict within the school. They added that other students felt intimidated during the incident.

The management reiterated that the uniform plays a critical role in sustaining discipline and that granting exceptions could undermine the school’s overall rules.

The joining issue was former Kerala BJP president K.Surendran, who said, “The extremists pampered by @pinarayivijayan’s Communists and @RahulGandhi’s Congress are now dictating what can and cannot exist in Kerala. St. Rita’s Public School in Kochi has been temporarily shut down after threats from religious fundamentalists demanding the right to wear the hijab. Over 600 children are now denied their right to education. Parents are living in fear. Kerala’s govt must stop bowing to extremists, reopen St. Rita School!” wrote Surendran in his social media page. (IANS)

