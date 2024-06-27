Bihar: CBI Arrests Two in Connection with NEET-UG Paper Leak Case in Patna

PATNA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested two people from Patna Bihar, in connection with alleged NEET-UG exam paper leak case. Individuals identified as Manish Kumar and Ashutosh Kumar, are accused of providing secure premises. This allowed candidates to receive leaked exam papers and answer keys before examination.

According to officials Manish Kumar was responsible for transporting candidates. He took them to Learn Play School in his car. Meanwhile, Ashutosh Kumar arranged accommodations for students. This was at Safe House. Situated in his residence. Manish was apprehended during interrogation in Patna. His wife was informed of arrest via phone call from CBI. Both individuals have been presented in court.

These arrests are significant. They mark first time CBI has independently taken individuals into custody in this case. Previously the agency had only taken custody of individuals arrested by local police. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary commented on the NEET paper leak. Stating that action is underway. He announced the Bihar government, in conjunction with the Government of India is preparing legislation to impose 10-year punishment. Fine for such offenses. He assured that new law, expected to be introduced in next session. This legislation would facilitate strict action and speedy trial. To ensure the accused are punished within three to six months.

The Bihar government had handed over investigation of alleged irregularities in 2024 NEET-UG exam to CBI for a thorough probe. The Economic Offences Unit provided the CBI with all updated case records. To date CBI has registered six FIRs in connection with NEET paper leak case.

NEET-UG conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA), is nationwide examination for admissions to MBBS BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions. This year exam took place on May 5. It was held at 4,750 centers in 571 cities. Including 14 abroad. Over 23 lakh candidates appeared for test. Despite results being declared on June 4 allegations of question paper leaks and other irregularities quickly overshadowed outcomes, particularly in Bihar. Central government has also faced criticism over these alleged irregularities.