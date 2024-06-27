Assam: First Photographic Evidence of Mainland Serow Recorded in Raimona National Park

GUWAHATI: In groundbreaking discovery for biodiversity conservation officials from Assam Forest Department and conservationists have recorded the first photographic proof of Mainland Serow in newly declared Raimona National Park in Assam. This vulnerable mammal species. Listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) was captured on camera during two separate events near Ganda Bajrum Anti-poaching camp in park's western range.

“The discovery of Mainland Serow in Raimona National Park is excellent news for biodiversity conservation. We are thrilled by this finding. Our goal is to conserve this species and other wildlife extensively in national park,” said Bhanu Sinha. Divisional Forest Officer of Kachugaon Forest Division.

Mainland Serow population is widely distributed in neighboring Phibsoo Wildlife Sanctuary and Royal Manas National Park of Bhutan potentially contributing to Raimona National Park’s population recovery.

We extend our warmest thanks to National Park Authority for their collaborative efforts. These efforts led to discovery of this beautiful species. Raimona National Park has wealth of wildlife. Finding this species is positive news for the conservation world. Dr. M. Firoz Ahmed senior scientist with Aaranyak, stated this.

Dr. Dipankar Lahkar is a senior conservationist with Aaranyak. He explained "The Mainland Serow (Capricornis sumatraensis thar) is found in various habitats. These habitats extend from the Himalayas on Indian subcontinent. They reach southern China, mainland southeastern Asia and Sumatra. Populations of the species are fragmented isolated. They are rapidly declining due to poaching, habitat destruction and habitat loss. The lack of reliable data on this species’ abundance and distribution makes it difficult. Implementing effective conservation actions to ensure their long-term survival is challenging."

Occasional poaching for bushmeat and habitat alteration due to logging during ethnopolitical violence are primary conservation concerns for Raimona National Park. With the government now protecting park. Future conservation efforts should focus on securing and recovering species’ population. Restoring degraded habitats is also crucial.

Assam government declared area a national park on June 8 2021. After nearly three decades of ethnopolitical violence, Bodoland Territorial Council (BTR) was established in 2020. This fueled conservation efforts. Mainland Serow was recorded on December 29 2020, at 9:12 AM. And again at 1:46 PM respectively, at an elevation of 96 meters near the Ganda Bajrum Anti-poaching camp. This is first photographic evidence of the Mainland Serow in the park and likely the lowest elevation record. From the Indian subcontinent.