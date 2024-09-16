Bihar: Child Stolen From Hospital 20 Hours After Birth

BEGUSARAI: In a shocking incident, a newborn baby was reportedly stolen from a hospital in Begusarai district of Bihar on Sunday just 20 hours after its birth, officials informed.
This act was caught live on CCTV camera and the viral clip showed an elderly woman entering the cabin designated as Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of the Begusarai’s Sadar Hospital. She quickly picked up the baby boy, wrapped him in a cloth and fled from the premises.
The child was born to Nandini Devi, a resident of Lohia Nagar, at 10:30 PM on Saturday, the officials confirmed.
The family were completely taken aback after they found their child missing upon reaching the hospital on Sunday at 7 pm to see the newborn.
The distressed father, who last saw his son at around 2 pm, rushed to the hospital after his wife informed him that the baby was not being handed over to her by the nurse.
Acknowledging the gravity of the situation, Civil Surgeon Dr Pramod Kumar Singh said, “A lot of people enter the premises, which makes it hard to identify and distinguish the child’s mother from other relatives.”
None of the staff from the hospital were able to clearly reveal as to how the baby boy went missing from the childcare unit. It was only known that the child had been stolen when the authorities checked the CCTV footage.
Meanwhile, in a deeply disturbing incident, a newborn baby was found abandoned earlier last month on a sidewalk in Jorhat district of Assam.
This shocking discovery was made near Devicharan Barua Girls College located on AT Road, where the infant was spotted just behind the girls' hostel.
Two women bumped into the baby while passing by and they were quick to sense the gravity of the situation. Local authorities were immediately alerted, prompting a swift response from the police.