Bihar: Child Stolen From Hospital 20 Hours After Birth

BEGUSARAI: In a shocking incident, a newborn baby was reportedly stolen from a hospital in Begusarai district of Bihar on Sunday just 20 hours after its birth, officials informed.

This act was caught live on CCTV camera and the viral clip showed an elderly woman entering the cabin designated as Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of the Begusarai’s Sadar Hospital. She quickly picked up the baby boy, wrapped him in a cloth and fled from the premises.

The child was born to Nandini Devi, a resident of Lohia Nagar, at 10:30 PM on Saturday, the officials confirmed.