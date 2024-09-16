India’s First Rapid Rail Metro Renamed As ‘Namo Bharat Rapid Rail’

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off India’s first Vande Metro service between Bhuj and Ahmedabad along with other Vande Bharat trains on Monday.
The Railway Ministry announced the decision to rename the metro to Namo Bharat Rapid Rail just hours ahead of the inauguration. The rail services is scheduled to be flagged off from the Bhuj railway station at 4:15 pm virtually.
Western Railways hailed the Vande Metro service by saying that it is “envisioned to redefine intercity commuting in the country.”
It has been described as a “leap forward in commuter comfort and a catalyst for economic growth in Kutch” and the Vande Metro promises to “drive job creation and boost local tourism.”
The Vande Metro services from Ahmedabad to Bhuj will start on September 17, while that from Bhuj to Ahmedabad will begin on September 18.
The Western Railways has informed that the Ahmedabad-Bhuj Vande Metro will depart from Ahmedabad at 17:30 hours everyday except Saturday and arrive at Bhuj at 23:10 hours on the same day.
On the other hand, the Bhuj-Ahmedabad Vande Metro will depart from Bhuj at 05:05 hours everyday except Sunday and arrive at Ahmedabad at 10:50 hours on the same day.
As per reports, the train will have nine stoppages in its journey - Sabarmati, Chandlodiya, Viramgam, Dhrangadhra, Halvad, Samakhiali, Bhachau, Gandhidham and Anjar – in the two directions and the tickets will be priced at Rs 455.
The Namo Bharat Rapid Rail is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and all modern amenities and has some distinct features, which differentiate it from the Vande Bharat Express.
The train has 12 air-conditioned coaches with centrally controlled automatic sliding doors, modular interiors, continuous LED lighting, toilets with vacuum evacuation, route map indicators, panoramic windows, CCTV and phone charging facilities.
Highlighting its safety aspects, the Ministry said that Vande Metro is equipped with advanced safety systems like KAVACH for collision avoidance, automatic smoke/fire detection, and aerosol-based fire suppression, along with emergency lights.
The train's advanced features enable it to cover 360-kilometer distance in 5 hours and 45 minutes at a speed of 110 kilometres per hour.
It has a seating capacity of 1,150 passengers. It has also provisions for cushioned sofas for added comfort to passengers.
According to the Railways Ministry, it also has the exclusive features of Divyangjan-friendly toilets, a fully sealed flexible gangway and meal service among others.
