India’s First Rapid Rail Metro Renamed As ‘Namo Bharat Rapid Rail’

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off India’s first Vande Metro service between Bhuj and Ahmedabad along with other Vande Bharat trains on Monday.

The Railway Ministry announced the decision to rename the metro to Namo Bharat Rapid Rail just hours ahead of the inauguration. The rail services is scheduled to be flagged off from the Bhuj railway station at 4:15 pm virtually.

Western Railways hailed the Vande Metro service by saying that it is “envisioned to redefine intercity commuting in the country.”

It has been described as a “leap forward in commuter comfort and a catalyst for economic growth in Kutch” and the Vande Metro promises to “drive job creation and boost local tourism.”