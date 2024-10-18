Bihar Hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 24 from Saran, Siwan districts

The death toll in the hooch tragedy in Bihar’s Siwan and Saran districts has mounted to 24, Director General of Police Bihar Alok Raj said on Thursday. According to Alok Raj, 20 people have died in Siwan and four in Saran district after consuming spurious liquor on Tuesday evening. “The deaths of 24 individuals were directly linked to the consumption of the spurious liquor and the Bihar police are handling the matter with utmost seriousness,” Alok Raj said. He also assured that stringent action against the guilty. The authorities are working to address the dangers of spurious alcohol in the affected regions. “Upon learning about the incidents, the Superintendents of Police (SPs) from both districts, along with the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) from the Saran range, inspected the affected areas and interrogated the suspected individuals, followed by their detentions,” Alok Raj said. “Ten individuals have been arrested in connection with the illegal liquor supply in these two districts, and they were being interrogated. During interrogation, the accused revealed names of the liquor mafias involved in the supply chain, and the authorities are preparing to take decisive action against those responsible,” the Bihar DGP said. (IANS)

Also Read: Kerala Congress plans ‘biggest win’ for Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad

Also Watch: