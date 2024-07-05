Bihar: Man Bites Snake Back in Bihar, Believing It Will Reverse Venom Effect; Survives with Medical Treatment

BIHAR: In an extraordinary incident reported from Bihar railway employee survived snake bite by biting snake back. He thought it would counteract venom. The incident occurred in Rajauli, Bihar. Santosh Lohar 35-year-old railway worker, was part of team laying railway tracks. This area was densely forested.

On Tuesday night after long day of work, Lohar was settling down to sleep. He was bitten by snake. Reacting swiftly Lohar grabbed snake. He then bit it twice. This action adhered to local myth. It suggests biting snake back transfers venom to reptile. Unfortunately, the snake did not survive.

Lohar’s colleagues who were nearby, immediately took him to Rajauli subdivision hospital. Dr. Satish Chandra Sinha treated Lohar. The patient responded well to medical treatment. He was kept overnight for observation. Lohar was discharged the following day. The exact species of snake that bit Lohar remains unknown.

India experiences high incidence of snake bites with approximately 50,000 fatalities annually. Majority of estimated 3-4 million snake bites each year are attributed to "big four" snakes. These include the common krait Indian cobra, Russell's viper and also the saw-scaled viper.

In a related incident in Indonesia earlier this month a 30-year-old woman was swallowed whole by python. Her husband discovered her feet protruding from serpent's mouth. Despite his efforts he could not save his wife.

These incidents highlight dangers posed by snakes in various parts of the world They emphasize the importance of timely medical intervention. In Lohar’s case, quick action by his colleagues. Effective medical treatment also crucial in ensuring his survival.

While local myths and beliefs about handling snake bites persist medical experts emphasize the importance of seeking immediate professional treatment in the event of a snake bite. Myths like biting the snake back can be dangerous and are not scientifically supported methods.