Assam: Tragic Landslide in Guwahati Claims Lives of Mother and Son

GUWAHATI: In a tragic incident severe landslide triggered by heavy rainfall claimed the lives of Rumi Das and her son, Champak Das in 8th Mile area of Guwahati's Jorabat. The unfortunate event occurred late Thursday night while the victims were asleep. The landslide struck suddenly. It buried their home under massive mound of earth. This led to their untimely demise.

Sources have confirmed the identities of the deceased as Rumi Das and her son, Champak Das. Additionally 14-year-old girl named Rima Das sustained injuries during the landslide. Prompt action by local residents led to her rescue. She is currently receiving medical treatment.

Upon receiving the report of the incident, Jorabat police arrived at scene to recover the bodies. They also initiated investigation. The investigation aims to determine exact cause of the landslide and assess safety conditions in area to prevent such incidents in future.

Further details have emerged about ownership of house where landslide occurred. The property belongs to Hemen Pathak. He resides in Tezpur due to his job. Pathak is expected to arrive in Guwahati today. He will address the situation and coordinate with authorities.

The Dispur Circle Officer has taken immediate action in response to the tragedy. This response ensures the safety of other residents in the area. The officer has instructed village headman to prepare comprehensive list of individuals living on the hills without proper permission. This measure aims to identify. It relocates those at risk to safer locations. This aims at preventing similar disasters in the future.

This heartbreaking incident highlights vulnerability of hillside settlements in Guwahati to natural calamities. This is particularly true during monsoon season. Authorities are urged to implement stringent safety measures and provide necessary support to affected families.

Efforts are underway to support injured Rima Das. Efforts also focus on ensuring that such tragic event does not recur. The local government and disaster management teams are anticipated to collaborate closely with residents. Their aim is to enhance safety protocols.