BIHAR: Nitish Kumar’s Govt Wins In Assembly Floor Test As Opposition Exits

BIHAR: The Nitish Kumar-led NDA emerged victorious in Bihar’s floor test, as opposition members exited the chamber, leaving all 129 seated members to cast their votes in favour of the confidence notion.
In spite of all 79 MLAs from the Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) congregating at the residence of former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, three MLAs defected and were observed seated among the ranks of the NDA.
RJD MLAs Chetan Anand, Neelam Devi, and Prahlad Yadav were observed sitting on the government's side in the Bihar Assembly, delivering a significant blow to the Opposition.
Following the ruling coalition's success in passing a no-confidence motion against him, the Speaker, despite his earlier declaration of remaining in his position until the floor test, was ousted from the Chair. The Deputy Speaker later presided over the remaining proceedings.
Before the floor test, there were reports of intense "resort politics" in Bihar, with both the ruling coalition and the Opposition relocating their MLAs to undisclosed locations to shield them from potential poaching attempts by either side.
After winning the floor test, Nitish Kumar criticized his former deputy, accusing the RJD of engaging in corrupt practices during their tenure in the state government.
He also announced that the new NDA-led government would launch an investigation into these allegations.
During his address in the Assembly, Nitish Kumar claimed that under the RJD’s governance, Bihar witnessed numerous communal riots and a decline in women’s safety.
Recently, Kumar parted ways with the 'Mahagathbandhan', which included the RJD as a significant member, and rejoined the NDA alliance, forming a government with the support of BJP.
The need for trust vote emerged after Nitish Kumar’s resignation as Chief Minister and his departure from the Congress-led Mahagathbandhan alliance.
