BIHAR: Nitish Kumar’s Govt Wins In Assembly Floor Test As Opposition Exits

BIHAR: The Nitish Kumar-led NDA emerged victorious in Bihar’s floor test, as opposition members exited the chamber, leaving all 129 seated members to cast their votes in favour of the confidence notion.

In spite of all 79 MLAs from the Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) congregating at the residence of former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, three MLAs defected and were observed seated among the ranks of the NDA.

RJD MLAs Chetan Anand, Neelam Devi, and Prahlad Yadav were observed sitting on the government's side in the Bihar Assembly, delivering a significant blow to the Opposition.

Following the ruling coalition's success in passing a no-confidence motion against him, the Speaker, despite his earlier declaration of remaining in his position until the floor test, was ousted from the Chair. The Deputy Speaker later presided over the remaining proceedings.