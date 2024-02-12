UP: 5 Charred to Death in Crash Between Car, Bus in Yamuna Expressway

MATHURA: In a horrific incident, five people were charred to death after their vehicle collided with a passenger bus on the Yamuna expressway on Monday.

The incident occurred at around 8 am in Mahavan police station area of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

Reportedly, the double decker bus, which was heading to Delhi from Bihar, lost control and collided with the divider of the expressway. Meanwhile, a four-wheeler which was travelling towards Firozabad crashed into the bus.

Due to the collision, the diesel tank of the bus caught on fire and five people were reportedly burnt alive.

Following the incident, District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police arrived at the scene and took stock of the situation.