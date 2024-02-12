UP: 5 Charred to Death in Crash Between Car, Bus in Yamuna Expressway

MATHURA: In a horrific incident, five people were charred to death after their vehicle collided with a passenger bus on the Yamuna expressway on Monday.
The incident occurred at around 8 am in Mahavan police station area of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.
Reportedly, the double decker bus, which was heading to Delhi from Bihar, lost control and collided with the divider of the expressway. Meanwhile, a four-wheeler which was travelling towards Firozabad crashed into the bus.
Due to the collision, the diesel tank of the bus caught on fire and five people were reportedly burnt alive.
Following the incident, District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police arrived at the scene and took stock of the situation.
As per reports, only the driver of the car, Anshul Yadav, who resided in Shikohabad, has been identified so far.
Fire tenders and ambulances reached the spot and were able to douse the fire after 30 minutes. They also extracted the charred bodies from the burnt vehicle.
Eyewitnesses reported that the fire tenders were late in reaching the accident spot and arrived half an hour after incident occurred. Police have initiated an investigation regarding the matter.
Meanwhile, all the extracted bodies have been sent to the post-mortem examination.
Officials said that 55 passengers were abroad the bus, all of whom managed to evacuate themselves by jumping out of the windows. However, occupants of the car were unable to exit as their doors were locked.
Last month, two buses collided at the Mile Stone 110 Raya Cut in Yamuna expressway injuring at least 40 people.
The Yamuna expressway is stretched 165.4 km and is the sixth longest expressway in the country featuring six lanes. It connects Greater Noida with Agra, serving as a vital transportation route in Uttar Pardesh.
