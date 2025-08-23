Bihar pushed into darkness under ‘Lantern Raj’: PM Modi slams RJD

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), saying that Bihar was pushed into darkness under “lantern raj (Lalu and Rabri’s tenure). Addressing a massive rally at Magadh University Campus in Bodh Gaya, he said, “You remember, during the Lantern Raj, this area was gripped by red terror. It was difficult to travel anywhere after evening due to the Maoists. Cities like Gaya remained engulfed in darkness. Thousands of villages did not even have electricity poles. There was no education, no employment... These people forced generations of Biharis to migrate from the state,” the PM said.

Hailing the recently introduced three laws, he said: “The NDA government has brought such a law against corruption, which also includes the Prime Minister of the country. This law also covers Chief Ministers and Ministers. After the formation of this law, if any Chief Minister, Minister or Prime Minister is arrested, he will have to get bail within 30 days, and if bail is not granted, he will have to leave the chair on the 31st day.”

In an indirect attack on former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he said, “We have seen some time back how files were being signed from jail, government orders were being issued from jail. If the leaders have this attitude, then how can the fight against corruption be fought?”

Taking aim at the Congress and RJD, PM Modi said, “In all these years, not a single stain of corruption has been put on our government, whereas the Congress, which was in power for 60–65 years after independence, has a long list of corruption against it. Every child in Bihar knows about RJD’s corruption.”

He added, “If the fight against corruption has to be taken to its logical conclusion, then no one should be spared from action.”

“In our country, whether it is Congress or RJD, their governments never understood the value of public money. For them, public money only meant filling their coffers. Projects were deliberately delayed to extract money,” he said. (IANS)

