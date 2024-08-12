Bihar Temple Stampede: Seven killed at temple in Jehanabad

PATNA: At least seven people, including five women, died, and nine others were injured in a stampede while heading to the Baba Siddheshwarnath Temple on Barabar hills in Jehanabad, Bihar, late Sunday night.

The stampede happened around 12:30 a.m. as the devotees were climbing the hills to offer prayers at the temple in the Makhdumpur area of Jehanabad.

Some local residents attributed the incident to poor crowd management and the police's use of batons. They mentioned that common routes were used by people both visiting and returning from the temple.

As the number of devotees grew in anticipation of the fourth Monday of the Saawan month, the police struggled to manage the crowd and resorted to a baton charge, which, according to Suman Kumar, a relative of one of the injured devotees, might have led to the stampede.