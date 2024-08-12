GUWAHATI: Assam Police stopped four Bangladeshi nationals from crossing into India through the Karimganj sector of the India-Bangladesh border, early on Monday.

The individuals, named Motiur Seikh, Mushiar Mullah, Tania Mullah, and Rita Mullah, were caught by the police at the border, preventing them from entering the country illegally.

This incident occurred against the setting of rising strains in Bangladesh, which have deteriorated since the Awami Association government, drove by Sheik Hasina, ventured down on August 5, 2024, after boundless enemy of government fights.