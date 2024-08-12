Assam Authorities Thwart Attempted Border Crossing by Four Bangladeshi Nationals

GUWAHATI: Assam Police stopped four Bangladeshi nationals from crossing into India through the Karimganj sector of the India-Bangladesh border, early on Monday.
The individuals, named Motiur Seikh, Mushiar Mullah, Tania Mullah, and Rita Mullah, were caught by the police at the border, preventing them from entering the country illegally.
This incident occurred against the setting of rising strains in Bangladesh, which have deteriorated since the Awami Association government, drove by Sheik Hasina, ventured down on August 5, 2024, after boundless enemy of government fights.
According to recent reports, numerous Bangladeshis have attempted to enter India by congregating near the border. In any case, the Line Security Power (BSF) is on guard and has confined a few group endeavoring to cross into India during the continuous turmoil.
Prior, a video showed a BSF official conversing with a huge horde of Bangladeshis attempting to enter India. The video, which is said to have been taken in Bangladesh's Lalmonirhat district, close to Cooch Behar in West Bengal, shows hundreds of people asking to be let in while standing in chest-deep water.
The official, talking in Bengali through an amplifier, requested that the group keep even headed. "We can't let you in just because we want to... Our senior officers are also here, and they want you to know that this problem cannot be solved in a day," he explained.
Seven Bangladeshis and two Indian helpers were apprehended by BSF and Meghalaya Police on August 10, 2024, near the Indo-Bangladesh border.
This activity, led at a designated spot because of the distress in Bangladesh, provoked BSF Meghalaya to increment security along the boundary with a more grounded, complex methodology. The people who had been detained were given to the local authorities, who will take further legal action.
In the mean time, noticing the conceivable enormous scope relocation from Bangladesh to Assam and sixth timetable independent chamber regions after the new political emergency in Bangladesh, the Bodo Public Understudies' Association (BONSU) desires the legislatures of India and Assam to take severe reconnaissance at the line with Bangladesh to keep an eye on the travelers.
