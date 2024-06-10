Bill Gates, Anand Mahindra wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi for record 3rd term

New Delhi: Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra and co-founder and CMO of boAt Aman Gupta on Sunday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he assumed office for a record third term.

"Congratulations to @narendramodi on winning a third term as Prime Minister. You have strengthened India's position as a source of innovation for global progress in sectors like health, agriculture, women-led development, and digital transformation," Gates wrote in a post on X.

Gates also mentioned that he is looking forward to a continued partnership to enhance the lives of people across India and the world.

In March, the philanthropist visited India and met PM Modi and discussed artificial intelligence, technology, heathcare, and more.

Congratulating PM Modi, Anand Mahindra said that the new term will prove to be important for India's development and prosperity.

"It is a matter of pride that the world's largest democracy has had the largest elections in history and a new government has been formed without any obstacles. Congratulations to Indian voters for exercising their important democratic right," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Gupta said that this election term has helped create a government that is ready to follow PM Modi's "visionary path, and build for the common good of India, a Viksit Bharat".

"We are confident in your developmental policies to make Indian economy strengthen further, foster our startup ecosystem, and help us make the brand India shine brighter on the global stage. Ready to build under your vision," he added.

In addition, Kunal Bahl, Snapdeal CEO, said that years of sustained economic growth, accelerated build-up of physical and digital infrastructure and progressive, enabling governance have brought India into the global spotlight like never before.

"Our good wishes to PM @narendramodi and his government as they lead India to newer heights," he mentioned. (IANS)

