Bill Gates’ endorsement means India’s innovations hold great promise for Global South

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates has hailed India as a global innovation leader, at a time when the country’s pioneering solutions have the potential to save and improve millions of lives across the Global South, according to a new report. These solutions can improve millions of lives through scalable, cost-effective technology and healthcare interventions, according to the report in India Narrative. At an event in the US, Gates, the Microsoft co-founder, appreciated India as a global leader in innovation, noting that its pioneering solutions have the potential to benefit millions of lives across the Global South, during an event in Seattle, the United States. Addressing the event organised by the Indian Consulate General in Seattle in partnership with the Gates Foundation, he expressed hope to continue partnering with India on its journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047. According to the report, India’s innovation leadership is palpable in healthcare, where it has revolutionised access and affordability. The country has become a world leader in low-cost vaccine manufacturing, producing life-saving vaccines that serve millions globally. India has also developed ground-breaking diagnostics, such as saliva-based tuberculosis tests costing under $2, that can revolutionise disease detection especially in resource-poor settings which is actively supported by Gates and the global health community. Notably, India’s digital public infrastructure (DPI) and the unified digital payments platform have transformed healthcare delivery. (IANS)

