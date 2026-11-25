New Delhi: Bisleri International on Tuesday welcomed the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India's (FSSAI) clarification on November 23, stating that the sale prohibition applies only to one batch, GO 270, manufactured at its Goa plant on September 27, 2025.

According to Bisleri, the explanation was sought for a single sample from a batch manufactured 14 months ago at its Goa plant. The company said it produces more than 50,000 batches annually and that there are currently no stocks of the particular batch in the market.

Bisleri stated that the FSSAI had clarified on November 23 that bromates were found below the permissible limit upon re-testing of the sample from the batch in question.

According to the company's communication, "The FSSAI has categorically and conclusively clarified on 23rd November 2026 that bromates were found below the permissible limit on re-testing of the above batch sample."

Elaborating on the testing process, Bisleri said that six samples containing water from the same source were collected for testing and all six initially cleared the prescribed parameters. However, during the subsequent re-test, one out of the six samples reported PAHs at 0.144 micrograms per litre in Batch GO 270, while another sample from the same batch cleared all parameters. (ANI)