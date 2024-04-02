BJP approaches Election Commission against Rahul Gandhi’s ‘match-fixing’ charge at PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday knocked the doors of the Election Commission, seeking action against Rahul Gandhi for his match-fixing charge at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the INDIA bloc rally in Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Sunday. In its complaint to the EC, the BJP called it a violation of the model code of conduct and said that Rahul Gandhi peddled disinformation by questioning the authenticity of EVMs and the impartiality of elections.

“His utter lies completely violate the laws of land and model code of conduct,” the party said in its plaint.

Rahul, addressing the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila ground on March 31 to gather support for Arvind Kejriwal, launched a frontal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the latter was doing match-fixing to ‘fix’ the elections.

Claiming that the nation’s biggest 3-4 industrialists are party to match-fixing, Rahul said that the BJP will finish the Constitution if it’s voted to power and also alleged that ‘400 paar’ mark can’t be realised without ‘fixing the EVMs’.

“Rahul’s inflammatory remarks were aimed at sowing seeds of doubt and distrust and minds of the populace regarding electoral populace,” the BJP said in a six-page complaint to EC.

The party also said that Rahul’s statement at the INDIA bloc rally was a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and set false narratives to disrupt the peace and stability of the country. The BJP demanded that the poll panel direct the Congress leader to tender an unconditional apology to ECI and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for hurling fake and distorted allegations against them. (IANS)

