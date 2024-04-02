Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to be lodged in Tihar jail

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be lodged in Jail Number 2 of Tihar Jail after the Rouse Avenue Court on Monday sent the AAP supremo to judicial custody till April 15 in an alleged money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy case, sources said.

Sources further mentioned that Arvind Kejriwal will stay alone in a barrack at Tihar under 24-hour CCTV surveillance.

"AAP MP Sanjay Singh was shifted to jail number 5 a few days ago," they added.

Kejriwal's former deputy, Manish Sisodia, will remain in Jail No 1, former Health Minister Satyendar Jain is in Jail No 7, and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh is in Jail No 5, BRS leader K Kavitha has been lodged in Jail No 6.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case and has spent 10 days in ED custody, after court issued direction.

Meanwhile, the Court directed Tihar Jail authorities to allow Kejriwal to carry prescribed medicine and books.

The court also asked authorities to provide one table and chair, a religious locket, and a special diet as prescribed by the doctors, as per the jail manual.

Kejriwal, through his lawyers, moved an application and sought permission to carry several books, including Bhagwad Geeta, Ramayana, and a book titled "How Prime Minister Decided", authored by Neerja Chaudhary.

During the hearing, Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Gopal Rai remained present in the courtroom. Arvind Kejriwal's wife also attended the court proceedings. (ANI)

