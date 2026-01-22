BJP chief Nitin Nabin reviews poll preparations, exudes confidence in victory

New Delhi: Newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party president Nitin Nabin on Wednesday chaired a meeting related to party’s central office bearers at the BJP headquarters in the national capital. As per a press statement issued by BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh, the meeting was attended by former president Jagat Prakash Nadda, National General Secretary BL Santosh, and party chiefs from across the country. All the leaders extended their congratulations to Nabin on his appointment.

The BJP chief reviewed the party’s election preparations in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry, and expressed satisfaction with the progress. During that meeting, Nabin said that the party is confident of forming governments in West Bengal, Assam, and Tamil Nadu, and expects a strong performance in Kerala. The meeting also discussed the party’s success in local body elections, including in Maharashtra. Nitin Nabin emphasised the need to strengthen the BJP’s booth and mandal units, providing guidance to office-bearers on organisational matters.

In the meeting, discussions were held regarding the Congress party’s “negative politics” and the BJP’s campaign to promote ‘Viksit Bharat’. The popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program was also discussed, and the guidance was provided by Nabin and outgoing National President JP Nadda. The meeting also included discussions on several other political issues. There was a detailed discussion on the “negative politics being pursued by the issue-less Congress party” against development programs like ‘Viksit Bharat and VB G RAM-G Act in the country. (ANI)

