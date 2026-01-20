“A Moment of Resolve For Me”: Says Nitin Nabin on Taking Charge as BJP National President

Delhi: BJP leader Nitin Nabin formally took charge as the National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday. The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, outgoing BJP national president JP Nadda, several other BJP leaders, and Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states.

Addressing the gathering, Nitin Nabin expressed his gratitude to all party workers for providing him an opportunity to reach the highest position in the party.

He said, “Today, first and foremost, I express my heartfelt gratitude to all of you. You have given an ordinary worker like me the opportunity to reach this highest position in the party, and I bow before you all for this. Prime Minister Modi ji, I express my heartfelt gratitude to you because we, as an ordinary worker, I have always observed from afar how you are continuously working for the service of the nation.”

“Today’s moment is a moment of resolve for me. Today, I am not just assuming a position. I am accepting the ideology, traditions, and the responsibility of a nationalist movement of this party, and on this occasion, I also pay my respects to all my senior colleagues. Today, 140 crore Indians are connecting themselves with the dream of a developed India and are working to take the country forward. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister for this,” he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the gathering congratulated Nitin Nabin and said that he will carry forward the legacy of the BJP.

PM Modi said, “Nitin Nabin ji will carry forward the legacy of the BJP. To put it in the language of today's youth, Nitin ji himself is, in a way, a millennial. The next 25 years are very important. This is the period when a developed India is to be built, and it is destined to happen. At the beginning of this crucial period, our Nitin Nabin ji will carry forward the legacy of the BJP. To put it in the language of today's youth, Nitin ji himself is, in a way, a millennial. He belongs to the generation that has witnessed major economic, social, and technological transformations in India. He belongs to the generation that received information from the radio in their childhood and is now an active user of AI. Nitin ji possesses both youthful energy and extensive experience in organisational work. This will be very beneficial for every worker of our party.”