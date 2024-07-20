BJP Criticizes Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi's Silence on Women's Atrocities in West Bengal and Telangana

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday criticised the INDIA bloc, particularly targeting Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, questioning their silence on incidents of atrocities against women in West Bengal and Telangana.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla highlighted a recent incident in West Bengal’s Howrah where a family was subjected to “kangaroo justice.”

In a video message on X, Poonawalla stated, “After Uttar Dinajpur, Chopra Talibani flogging incident, now yet another shocking video has come to the fore from Howrah. The manner in which the family is being beaten, kangaroo justice is being delivered, and a woman is being brutalised, her hair has been cut with scissors in a very dangerous manner... This has become commonplace in West Bengal because it is not ‘Maa Mati Manush’, it is Talibaani ‘mansikta’ (mentality) and Culture - TMC.”

Mentioning multiple violent incidents in Sandeshkhali, Cooch Behar, and Howrah, he asserted that women are “completely unsafe in West Bengal” while the opposition remains silent.

“State of Affairs in INDI RULED STATES... In West Bengal: woman, family in Domjur, Howrah beaten up mercilessly - hair cut using scissors. The accused Isha Lashkar, Abul Hossain Lashkar, Sayem Lashkar, Makbul Ali, Israil Lashkar, Arbaz Lashkar & Mehebullah Midde, who executed this ghastly act, are closely associated with the TMC Party,” Poonwalla said detailing the incident in the caption. He asserted that the “agony of women continues in the TMC-ruled state”.

Mentioning a similar incident in Congress-ruled Telangana, Poonawalla said, “Not just in West Bengal, but in Telangana too, the manner in which a poor woman was beaten up tied to an electric pole. Her only fault was that she is poor.”

The BJP spokesperson criticised Congress “stalwarts” for their silence, saying, “Where are Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Chaturvedi? None of them has spoken.”

Poonawalla claimed that the opposition’s silence on these incidents reveals their “true face,” stating, “They don’t speak for Swati Maliwal, they don’t speak for Sandeshkhali. They remain eloquently silent when such disturbing visuals come from West Bengal and Telangana.” (IANS)

