Telangana: 35 Students Fall Ill After 'Lizard' Found In Hostel Breakfast

HYDERABAD: In a bizzare incident, at least 35 school students complained of illness after alleging that the breakfast served to them at their government hostel in Telangana's Medak district on Tuesday apparently contained a lizard.
This despicable incident reportedly occurred at TG Model School in Ramayampet. The students who consumed the meal where a lizard was found experienced symptoms like vomiting and diarrhoea, thereby deteriorating their health condition.
Medak District Educational Officer (DEO) said that strict action was taken in this regard as a cook and an assistant cook were sacked for alleged negligence while show cause notices were served to the caretaker and the Special Officer of the hostel.
School officials responded swiftly by providing medical assistance and admitting the students to a nearby hospital.
According to preliminary reports, a lizard might have accidentally fallen into the food during preparation. Health officials took samples for analysis to confirm the cause of the contamination.
The DEO oversaw this case and gathered information pertaining to it. Based on his enquiry, he submitted a report to higher officials including the District Collector.
In this report, he mentioned that one of the students noticed a "lizard" in the breakfast when upma was served to them.
Parents and residents expressed serious concerns and demanded stricter hygiene measures in school kitchens.
The school management promised to thoroughly investigate the matter and take necessary actions so as to prevent such occurrences in the future.
Meanwhile, in a similar incident that took place earlier last year, a fiery dispute occurred at a hotel when a customer discovered a dead lizard in the rice thali he had ordered. This incident unfolded at the Maa Kali Hotel in Paltan Bazar locality of Guwahati.
As per reports, the customer in question hailed from Silchar and had visited the hotel for dinner. While several other people were taking their meals at the same time here, the shocking discovery of the dead animal in this customer's food led to a heated altercation with the staff members.