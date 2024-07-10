Telangana: 35 Students Fall Ill After 'Lizard' Found In Hostel Breakfast

HYDERABAD: In a bizzare incident, at least 35 school students complained of illness after alleging that the breakfast served to them at their government hostel in Telangana's Medak district on Tuesday apparently contained a lizard.

This despicable incident reportedly occurred at TG Model School in Ramayampet. The students who consumed the meal where a lizard was found experienced symptoms like vomiting and diarrhoea, thereby deteriorating their health condition.

Medak District Educational Officer (DEO) said that strict action was taken in this regard as a cook and an assistant cook were sacked for alleged negligence while show cause notices were served to the caretaker and the Special Officer of the hostel.