BJP Files Complaint Against Rahul Gandhi in Bhopal Over Defamatory Remarks During US Visit

Bhopal: A delegation of Madhya Pradesh BJP led by state unit chief V.D. Sharma filed a written complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a police station in Bhopal on Thursday.

The BJP delegation reached the office of the Additional Police Commissioner of Bhopal, Pankaj Srivastava and filed a written complaint against the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

During the meeting with the police officer, Sharma said, “Rahul Gandhi’s statements during his visit to US are highly objectionable. He should be booked for defamation.”

Later, Sharma also showed BJP National President, J.P. Nadda’s letter to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) head Mallikarjun Kharge, in which, the BJP leader has mentioned the abusive words used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders.

In his letter, Nadda accused Rahul Gandhi of having a history of abusing PM Modi and OBCs, and of siding with anti-India forces.

His letter came as a response to the Opposition party charging the ruling alliance members with using violent and derogatory language against the Congress MP.

Two days ago, MP Congress led by state head Jitu Patwari lodged a complaint against Union Minister of State for Railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu, for allegedly calling LoP Gandhi the “number one terrorist of the country”.

Ravneet Singh Bittu’s derogatory comment came in response to Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Sikhs during his recent US visit.

Meanwhile on Thursday Ravneet Singh Bittu was booked in Bengaluru for his remarks against the LoP.

The action came a day after an FIR was filed in Bengaluru’s High Grounds police station against Ravneet Singh Bittu.

Incidentally, LoP Gandhi’s recent visit to the US has sparked a political controversy across the country and since then, the BJP and Congress leaders have been exchanging barbs. (IANS)

