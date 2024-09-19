Tripura Congress stages protest over threats to Rahul Gandhi

Agartala: The Opposition Congress staged a protest here on Wednesday demonstrating against the leaders of BJP and their allies over reported threats made against the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress leaders and party members during the protest demonstration raised slogans and burned effigies of the leaders of BJP and its allies followed by the lodging of a formal police complaint at the West Agartala police station by Congress state president Asish Kumar Saha.

In his complaint, Saha named several political figures, including Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu, Delhi BJP leader Tarvinder Singh Marwah, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MLA Sanjay Gaikwad, and Uttar Pradesh Minister Raghuraj Singh, accusing them of inciting violence against Rahul Gandhi.

Former Minister and Congress working committee member Sudip Roy Barman, Ashish Kumar Saha and state Youth Congress President Neel Kamal Saha led the demonstration and burning of effigies in front of the state Congress headquarters.

The state Congress President in his complaint said that these leaders’ statements/imputation have been made to harm and defame Rahul Gandhi as well as the Indian National Congress Party which amounts to criminal intimidation punishable u/s 351(3) and 356 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Also Read: Arunachal: NSCN-K Leader Surrenders to Assam Rifles in a Major Tirap Standdown

Also Watch: