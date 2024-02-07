BJP hits out Rahul Gandhi over ‘dog biscuit’ row; Congress leader responds during Rahul's ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has launched a fresh attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over a viral video where the Wayanad MP was seen giving a dog’s biscuit to a person after the animal refused to eat it during his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’.

The purported video which went viral on social media, showed Gandhi petting a puppy and then feeding it biscuits. At one point, the puppy refuses to eat and Gandhi then gives the biscuits to a person standing by his side.

However, the video shared by the official Bharat Jodo Yatra handle did not include the biscuit clip. The BJP had targeted the Congress leader over the video, alleging that Rahul Gandhi was ‘mistreating his supporters’.

Once associated with Congress, Himanta Biswa Sarma who has often recounted an earlier incident where he claimed that during a meeting with Rahul Gandhi, the latter’s pet dog, Pidi, was given biscuits from a plate, which were then offered to the Congress leaders present, hit out at the Wayanad MP, saying that he and his family could not make him “eat the biscuit”.

https://twitter.com/himantabiswa/status/1754566715428438452

“I am a proud Assamese and Indian. I refused to eat and resigned from the Congress,” Assam CM said on Monday. (ANI)

