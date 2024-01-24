Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Nagaland Congress Committee Stages Protest

Kohima: Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee staged a protest at Congress Bhavan, Kohima, on Monday, and condemned the alleged acts of violence against the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra convoy in Assam.

“Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee, led by its senior leaders staged a protest demonstration at Congress Bhavan, Kohima, today, in condemnation of the repeated attacks on the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra convoy by BJP workers in Assam over the past three days,” read a press statement from the Nagaland Congress.

According to the statement, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, has been championing the causes of the women, youth and other marginalized sections of society through this Yatra, and has successfully covered the three states of Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh peacefully, without any untoward incidents.

The Congress Committee alleged that the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government is desperately putting everything at its disposal to stop the Yatra.

“It is regrettable, that in Assam, the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government is desperately putting everything at its disposal to stop the Yatra, ranging from tearing down of posters and banners to carrying out multiple planned attacks on the convoy, leading to many casualties among the yatris, including injuries to the Assam PCC President”, it said.

“The NPCC strongly condemns the state-sanctioned acts of violence against the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra convoy in Assam and reaffirms our full support and commitment towards the success of the Yatra,” it added. (ANI)