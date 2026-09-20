BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu detained after protest near CM Bhagwant Mann’s cavalcade in Ludhiana

LUDHIANA: Former Union Minister and BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu was detained by Punjab Police on Saturday after he protested near the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) gate when Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's cavalcade was passing through the area.

Bittu held up a bottle towards the Chief Minister's convoy, saying that he was "returning the bottle" to the Chief Minister and asking him to enjoy "his liquor" while allowing Arvind Kejriwal to "loot Punjab from Delhi".

The incident took place as CM Mann arrived at PAU for the Kisan Mela.

Bittu also returned the eggs and tomatoes that were allegedly thrown at his cavalcade near Batala town on Friday while he was travelling for the BJP's Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra. He had alleged that his convoy was attacked on Friday and that vehicles in his cavalcade were damaged. (IANS)

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