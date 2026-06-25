Bhagwant Mann video row: Gurugram Police arrest two for forcing ‘tailored’ forensic report

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Wednesday had alleged a conspiracy to manipulate forensic evidence in connection with a disputed video allegedly linked to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, following the arrest of two individuals by Gurugram Police. According to police and a complaint by forensic expert Jaspreet Singh, senior Punjab Police officials allegedly attempted to influence a forensic report related to the video. The complaint claims that external cyber experts were involved and that draft reports were repeatedly modified under pressure. Police have registered a case and arrested two individuals, while naming others, including senior officials, in the FIR. The charges include cheating, forgery of electronic records, and provisions related to organised crime under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with sections of the IT Act. The BJP has described the case as evidence of an attempt to fabricate forensic findings, while Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has maintained that the video is fake and part of a political campaign against him. Investigations are ongoing, and the allegations have not been independently verified. (IANS)

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