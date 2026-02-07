BJP leader slams Punjab goverment after bike-borne assailants shoot dead AAP leader

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jaiveer Shergill slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state following the fatal shooting of AAP leader Lucky Oberoi near a gurdwara in Jalandhar’s Model Town on Friday morning. Oberoi, who was leaving the gurdwara after offering prayers, was reportedly attacked by two scooter-borne assailants who fired multiple shots at him. He was rushed to Sri Ram Hospital in critical condition, but despite medical efforts, doctors declared him dead. Speaking to ANI, Shergill criticized the AAP government for what he described as a rise in crimes, “gangster raj,” and the overall lawlessness in Punjab. He called for the imposition of President’s Rule in the state, asserting that the AAP government had failed to maintain basic law and order.

“Since the Aam Aadmi Party has come to power in Punjab, law and order have become a soft toy in the hands of the criminals and gangsters. Today, there is ‘gangster raj’ and ‘gunda raj’ in Punjab. Murders, rapes, extortion calls have become casual business and daily new of Punjab. It looks like AAP has taken a contract to push Punjab back into the dark era. It is high time President’s Rule is imposed in Punjab,” Shergill told ANI. Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manpreet Singh confirmed the sequence of events, saying, “Lucky Oberoi was leaving after offering prayers here. At that time, two scooter-borne people came and fired at him. He was taken to the hospital, where he is under treatment. Probe is underway.” (ANI)

