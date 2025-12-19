Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva attacks Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for ‘lies’ on pollution

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of spreading lies and indulging in the politics of deception over the issue of pollution. Amid recurring protests by the Delhi AAP over air pollution, Sachdeva highlighted what he described as measures taken by the BJP government to combat pollution and blamed the Kejriwal-led Delhi government’s failures for aggravating the Capital’s air quality crisis.

Sachdeva said Kejriwal should first acknowledge that the Air Quality Index (AQI) levels this year are better than in previous years, attributing the improvement to road repair and infrastructure works undertaken by the BJP government in Delhi. He said that although Kejriwal is generally a master of words, he has now been trapped in the web of his own statements.

“He is now saying that about 15 years ago, pollution in China’s capital Beijing was far worse than in Delhi, but the government there took strict measures and brought about improvement,” Sachdeva said.

Sachdeva pointed out that Kejriwal himself has admitted that a decade ago Beijing’s condition was worse than Delhi’s. In such a scenario, he said, Kejriwal — who ran the Delhi government for the last 11 years — should explain why the AAP government failed to improve the pollution situation when the Beijing government succeeded during a comparable period.

The Delhi BJP President further said it would have been better if, before commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign visits, Kejriwal had informed the people of Delhi about what 14 out of 22 AAP MLAs — including Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Atishi and former Environment Minister Gopal Rai—are doing in Goa and Gujarat at a time when Delhiites need their representatives the most. (IANS)

