Atmosphere in favour of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): Union Minister JP Nadda in Tinsukia

TINSUKIA: Union Minister JP Nadda on Monday said there is a strong “atmosphere in favour of the BJP” in Assam, asserting that the NDA is receiving widespread support ahead of the Assembly polls. Speaking to ANI in Tinsukia, Nadda said, “There is an atmosphere in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party, in favour of the NDA. The NDA is receiving unanimous support from all sections of society. The work that Modi ji has done in Assam, the blessings he has bestowed upon Assam, and the way Himanta Biswa Sarma ji has implemented it at the grassroots level, are being welcomed by the people of Assam.” (ANI)

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