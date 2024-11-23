BJP-Led Mahayuti Alliance Set For Resounding Victory In Maharashtra Assembly Elections

MUMBAI: The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is marching towards victory with an early Election Commission figure indicating that the coalition is ahead in 204 out of 288 seats. Various news reports speculate that the alliance's lead could increase further to around 212 seats, while the MVA is lagging far behind at 68.
Current figures indicate that the BJP is leading in 111 seats, Shiv Sena in 58, and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) -in-35. Sharad Pawar of NCP is leading in nine constituencies, Congress in 20, and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) in 18.
In Kopri-Pachpakhadi, Eknath Shinde leads by 4,053 votes, while his deputies, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar have leads of 2,246 and 3,759 votes in Nagpur South-West and Baramati, respectively. Of particular significance is Ajit Pawar's lead in Baramati, where he faces a contest against his own nephew, Yugendra Pawar.
Aaditya Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) is in a narrow lead by 495 votes in Worli in Mumbai. While Congress president Nana Patole leads by 344 votes in Sakoli, however, Balasaheb Thorat in Sangamner and Prithviraj Chavan in Karad South are trailing behind others in the same party.
Held on 20 November, this election recorded a turnout of 66.05%, a sharp rise from 61.1% in 2019. The Mahayuti had fielded its candidates for 149 seats, with Shiv Sena putting forward 81 candidates and Ajit Pawar's NCP contesting 59.
On the other hand, the opposing MVA had candidates from Congress (101), Shiv Sena (UBT) (95), and Sharad Pawar's NCP (86). Counting commenced at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday.
