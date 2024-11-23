PM Modi Receives Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Global Peace Award For Welfare Of Indian-American Minority

MARYLAND: A newly formed NGO going by the name of Association of Indian American Minorities (AIAM), was launched at Silgo Seventh-day Adventist Church in Maryland. This initiative seeks to bring together and improve the well-being of minority communities within the Indian American diaspora.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honored with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Global Peace Award for Minority upliftment at the event. The award was given collaboratively by the Association of Indian American University (AIAM) and Washington Adventist University, recognizing his efforts towards comprehensive growth and minority support.
Jasdip Singh, renowned Sikh philanthropist, was designated as the founder of AIAM, assisted by a seven-member Board of Directors representing diverse Indian minority communities, including Pawan Bezwada and Elish Pulivarti (Christians), Junaid Qazi (Muslim), Dr. Sukhpal Dhanoa and Baljinder Singh (Sikhs), Dipak Thakker (Hindu), and Nissim Reuben (Indian Jewish).
AIAM Chairman Jasdip Singh highlighted the organization’s commitment to furthering PM Modi’s vision of a "Viksit Bharat" by 2047. "Under PM Modi's leadership, India has embraced an all-inclusive approach, ensuring equal opportunities for every citizen, irrespective of religion, caste, or sect," he presented to the audience.
PM Modi was admired by the members of the Indian minority community for upholding India’s constitutional commitment to secularism and enhancing the nation’s global standing.
They endorsed the notion that the minorities in India are now standing firm against misleading narratives intended to undermine the country’s unity and progress and criticized the efforts that created communal divisions.
The AIAM will play an important role in nurturing harmony among Indian Americans and enhancing their impact on the diverse tapestry of the United States.
