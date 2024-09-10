BJP MP Manoj Tiwari’s advice to Rahul Gandhi: ‘Fight political battles here, not on foreign soil’

New Delhi: Manoj Tiwari, the BJP lawmaker from North-East Delhi on Monday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for showing the Modi government in a bad light during his three-day trip to the US and also delivered a piece of advice — ‘fight political battles domestically and not on the foreign soil’.

The BJP MP sought to draw parallels with former American Presidents including George Bush, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump and said that they never criticised their own country and own government while on a trip to any other country.

“However, this was not the case with India. Rahul Gandhi is bypassing all political norms and is on a lie-spreading spree. He has been maligning the country, speaking ill of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and making slanderous statements about RSS, without knowing about the latter,” Manoj Tiwari remarked while also taking potshots at the latter’s ‘whining’ habit.

He said that Rahul and his party have been unable to stomach the defeat in elections and also the frustration stemming from the fact that the party has failed to reclaim power despite years of sitting in Opposition.

Further, lending a piece of advice to the Congress MP, he said that political battles are fought in one’s own country and not on foreign soil and asked the latter not to vent his ‘frustration’ while abroad.

Speaking to IANS, Manoj Tiwari further mocked the Congress leader for belittling and denigrating the Prime Minister as well as the country during foreign visits and said that he must understand that such statements insult the country.

“Rahul lacks the quality of being an Opposition leader. His behaviour and statements over the past few years show that he is an enemy of India’s progress, culture, and values,” the BJP MP said.

Notably, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of BJP and its ideological mentor RSS, while on a trip to the United States, is drawing a flurry of reactions, particularly from the ruling party as it has deployed its spokespersons to deflate the ‘motivated’ discourse, spawned by his statement.

Rahul, addressing a gathering of Indian diaspora in Texas said on Monday, “The RSS believes that India is one idea but we believe that it is a multiplicity of ideas. Everyone should be allowed to participate and dream, regardless of their caste, language, religion or history.” (IANS)

