‘Fulfilling all requirements of CISF; conspiracy hatched by central government’: WB CM Mamata Banerjee

Howrah: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that the state government is in compliance with all requirements of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and accused the central government and certain leftist parties of hatching a conspiracy against her. “We are fulfilling all the requirements of CISF... This is all a conspiracy hatched by the central government and some leftist parties. They are involved in this conspiracy... We are not stopping you for anything,” she said. (ANI)

