BJP Projected for Clear Victory in Hindi Heartland States, Sweep Expected in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh: Axis My India Poll

New Delhi: The Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh are tilted heavily towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with the latter projected for a clear triumph in all three states, predicted Axis My India polling agency on Saturday. The BJP is projected to sweep Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh (with an abundance of the tribal population) with a thumping mandate and projected to win 28-29 out of 29 seats and 10-11 out of 11 Lok Sabha seats respectively.

In Rajasthan, the INDIA bloc is seen making significant gains but not big enough to spoil the BJP’s victory march. BJP is forecasted to win 16-19 out of 25 seats while the INDIA bloc can win 5-7 seats. The BJP can fetch 51 per cent vote share while the INDIA bloc can gather close to 40 per cent. Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also the BJP’s biggest bastion is seen registering a thumping victory for the BJP, yet again. INDIA bloc is projected to get 0-1 seat here while BJP is sweeping the state with 25-26 seats. (IANS)

Also Read: Rajasthan: Exit Polls project 18 to 24 seats for National Democratic Alliance

Also watch: