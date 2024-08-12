‘BJP will not win even a single seat in upcoming Delhi elections’ Says AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj

NEW DELHI: Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday said that AAP will deliberate on the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi in the meeting at AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s residence, adding that the BJP will not win even a single seat in the upcoming elections.

“Ever since Manish Sisodia has been granted bail, our party cadre and the people of Delhi are very excited and happy... Today, at Manish Sisodia’s residence, we will deliberate on the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi. In the upcoming elections, the BJP will not win a single seat,” Saurabh Bharadwaj told reporters.

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is chairing a meeting of senior leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the preparations for the Delhi Assembly elections.

Sisodia was released from Tihar Jail on August 9 after the Supreme Court granted him bail in connection with the Delhi excise policy case after almost 18 months.

The order was delivered by a bench of justices, BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan. The court also imposed various conditions, including surrendering the passport and not influencing witnesses. In February 2023, Sisodia was arrested by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of now-scrapped Delhi’s new excise policy. The policy was withdrawn amid allegations of foul play by the opposition. According to the CBI, Sisodia had played the most vital role in the criminal conspiracy and he had been deeply involved in the formulation as well as the implementation of the said policy.

Assembly polls in Delhi are expected to be held in early 2025. Congress could not win a single seat in the Delhi assembly polls held in 2020. While the AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats, the BJP secured eighth seats in the last assembly polls. (ANI)

Also Read: Supreme Court to hear on Monday bail pleas of AAP leader Manish Sisodia

Also Watch: