AAP Forms Assam State Council at Demow Meeting

Demow: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) organized a press meet in Demow Kamami Bhawan on Sunday. Addressing the media, Chandan Jyoti Phukan, the AAP leader said that 21 districts of the state reached Demow, and they gathered to form the AAP Assam State Council. He said that in the presence of the representatives of 21 districts, and through the online support of three district representatives of the Aam Aadmi Party, AAP Assam State Council was formed. He said that in the coming days, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) State Council will take forward the Assam faction of AAP by following their party constitution and will take different types of work, and if required, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) State Council will form the executive committee of the Assam AAP. He said they had decided that, formally, the first meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) State Council will be organized in Hojai next Sunday. In the press meet AAP women leaders Anurupa Boro, AAP leaders Ballab Patra, and Himangshu Gogoi, Ajmal Hussain, and other AAP leaders were present. Earlier, under the presidentship of Narayan Dutta Bhuyan, Senior Advocate of the Guwahati High Court a constitutional meeting was organized in Demow Kamami Bhawan on Sunday.

Also Read: New Bongaigaon GRP Seizes 90 Bags of Suspected Burmese Betel Nuts from Rajdhani Express

Also Watch: