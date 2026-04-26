BJP will try to slow down voting in Bhabanipur: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Mamata

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the election rally in Hooghly district’s Uttarpara. Launching a scathing attack on both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Banerjee claimed the former sent the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to Nandigram to loot votes. She also alleged that the BJP has brought outsiders to the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency in buses on Friday. Mamata Banerjee asserted that ahead of the second phase of polling on April 29, about 50 BJP helicopters are criss-crossing the skies, whereas the Trinamool Congress is struggling to arrange even three. She also took a jibe regarding the distribution of forms for the ‘Annapurna Bhandar’ scheme.

She alleged that after the first phase of Assembly elections in West Bengal on April 23, these forms are simply being left to “lie scattered” across Bankura and the Jangalmahal region as people have rejected the BJP’s promise. “You have seen how angry the BJP is! There is a lot of pressure, how they are running around the state. Today, 50 helicopters are flying in the sky. We are struggling to get three. They have brought 50 helicopters, 19 Chief Ministers, all the Ministers of the Central government, central forces, armoured vehicles, ED, CBI, everything,” Chief Minister Banerjee said. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also said that she is going to file a “legal case” against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his “violent remarks.” (Agencies)

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