Those who believe they can run Bengal from Delhi are deeply mistaken: CM Mamata Banerjee

NEW DELHI: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday called for support from the public for “every Maa-Mati-Manush candidate” in the second phase of the assembly polls, accusing the BJP of “distorting Bengal’s culture.”

In a post on X, CM Banerjee launched a veiled attack against the BJP and said that the state shall not be run or dictated from Delhi. Reflecting on the significance of their motherland, she affirmed a stern defence for Bengal.

“Across Chowrangee, Bhabanipur, Jadavpur and Tollyganj, I saw people turn out with clear intent, determined, united, and ready to defend Bengal, its identity, and its future. Those who believe they can run Bengal from Delhi, dictate its politics, divide its people, and distort its culture are deeply mistaken. This land has a long memory and a stronger spine,” she wrote on X.

She further affirmed that attempts to undermine Bengal will be met with a “democratic pushback.” Accusing the BJP of attempting to snatch Bengal’s rights and impose an agenda, she recognised the elections as an attempt at resistance.

“Those sitting in Delhi, plotting to snatch Bengal’s rights and impose their agenda, should understand it clearly that the people of Bengal are watching, and they will respond through their vote. Every attempt to undermine Bengal will be met with a decisive democratic pushback. This election is about resisting a systematic attempt to weaken Bengal and control it,” she wrote. (ANI)

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