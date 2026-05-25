BJP’s Debangshu Panda wins Falta re-poll by over 1 lakh votes, dedicates victory to people

South 24 Parganas: BJP candidate Debangshu Panda, who secured a massive win in the Falta re-polling in West Bengal, dedicated his victory to the people.

Panda recorded a massive win with a margin of 1,09,021 votes against his nearest rival, CPIM’s Sambhu Nath Kurmi. Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Jahangir Khan was placed fourth in the contest. Falta underwent re-polling on May 21, as irregularities were reported during the 2nd phase of polling in the assembly segment on April 29. After the Falta win, the BJP now has 208 MLAs in the 294-seat state assembly.

Panda told ANI, “This is a victory of the people of Falta. The Bharatiya Janata Party won. Conducting elections was a big challenge. There were some problems, but then everything went well.”

BJP MLA Tapas Roy hailed the BJP’s win and claimed that TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee will lose in the next General Elections by the highest margin of votes.

Roy said, “Today, in Falta, the BJP candidate is in first place, and the TMC candidate is in fourth place. This shows how elections have been conducted since 2011. Abhishek Banerjee is going to lose the next election by the highest margin of votes.”

Recalling former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s “eggs and fish” remark, the BJP MLA added, “TMC had claimed that after the BJP comes to power, fish and rice would be banned in West Bengal. But wherever our Victory Conference is being held, arrangements for fish and rice have been made there. It’s clear how TMC has spread lies.”

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar also slammed the TMC and said, “TMC won’t be able to thrive in the long term. It does not have any ideology. Only parties that have an ideology can thrive. Since the Trinamool Congress lacks any political ideology, it will be very difficult for it to succeed in the long run.”

Polling for the re-election in the Falta constituency was held on May 21 under heavy security with an approximate voter turnout of 88.13 per cent, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI). (ANI)

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