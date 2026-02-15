India surpasses UK economy under Modi: BJP National VP Vaijayanta Panda

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Indian economy has surpassed that of the UK, and the country has become the third-largest economy in the world during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Vaijayanta Panda, BJP National vice president and Election In-charge of Assam, at a press conference held here yesterday.

Addressing the media at the BJP office in Nagaon town, Panda stated that over 250 million people in India have risen above the poverty line so far. He added that India has also emerged as the third-largest global power in terms of manufacturing.

Highlighting financial allocations, Panda said that during the 10-year tenure of the UPA government, Assam received only Rs 64,000 crore from central revenue. In contrast, the amount increased to Rs 3,12,000 crore during the tenure of the present BJP-led NDA government.

He further claimed that while the Congress-led UPA government allocated only Rs 63,000 crore to Assam over 10 years, the current NDA government has released Rs 2,05,000 crore to the state. He alleged that despite the then Prime Minister being a Rajya Sabha MP from Assam, the UPA government paid little attention to the state.

Panda also remarked that during the Congress-led UPA regime, Dr Manmohan Singh, though a Rajya Sabha MP from Assam, visited the state only a few times, whereas Prime Minister Modi has visited Assam 76 times so far.

Referring to infrastructure development in the medical sector, Panda said that until 2016, Assam had only six medical colleges, but the number has now increased to 14. He added that the total is expected to rise to 21 by next year. He further stated that several high-quality industries have been established in Assam, including a semiconductor industry project worth Rs 27,000 crore at Jagiroad in central Assam, attributing it to the special initiative of Prime Minister Modi.

Speaking about women's empowerment, Panda said that many women have become self-reliant through the Lakhpati scheme. On self-employment, he mentioned that over two million jobs are being targeted in sectors such as gaming, animation, and graphics. He also announced that content creator labs will be set up in 15,000 schools and 500 colleges across the country.

Panda asserted that capital investment in India has increased by 430 percent in 2025-26 compared to 2013-14.

Also Read: Lok Sabha adjournment again delays Baijayant Panda’s private bill on social media curbs for kids